NBA Fans React to Jaden Ivey’s Unfortunate Injury Update
The Detroit Pistons found themselves in a tough spot during the fourth quarter of their Wednesday night victory over the Orlando Magic.
As Orlando standout Cole Anthony went for a loose ball, he accidentally fell into the leg of Jaden Ivey. The young veteran Piston went down in down in pain.
It was clear this was no minor injury. As members from both teams rushed over to Ivey, he seemed to be dealing with a major injury concern. Eventually, trainers wrapped up his leg and put him on a stretcher as he could not leave the court on his own power.
Ivey left the game after appearing on the court for 27 minutes. He was having a solid night, scoring 22 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, and knocking down all but one of his six shots from beyond the arc.
“It’s tough on the whole group,” Cade Cunningham told reporters after the game. “To see him hurting like that is tough on us, you know what I’m saying? He’s built for it. He’s going to shake back. Knowing him, he’s gonna work his tail off, and he’s gonna be better than ever when he gets back. It’s hard to see that, for sure.”
The Pistons beat the Magic 105-96, but that victory was the last thing on their mind. The team was focused on what was next for Ivey. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Ivey’s official injury diagnosis is a broken fibula in his left leg.
@nsitto2: This is season ending I’m assuming?? This sucks man. Prayers for Jaden Ivey for a speedy recovery. Ivey was having a good season 🙏🏽❤️
@NationMffl: Wow man, you truly hate to see it. Prayers to him 🙏
@JWeb777: Hope he bounces back, he has a bright future
@DanMillerFox2: Awful. After being horribly mismanaged last year he was making his mark. Really tough loss for a team that has everything looking up.
@BritishBuzz: Hate to see someone finally breakthrough finding personal and team success and to suffer such a horrible injury. Hope he bounces back.
The timeline of Ivey’s recovery is yet to be revealed. The next steps for his recovery are likely still being worked out. The only that that is clear is that Ivey is on pace to miss a lot of time moving forward.
Prior to Wednesday night’s matchup against the Magic, Ivey started in 29 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court for 30 minutes per game, the young guard was averaging 17 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and nearly 40 percent from three.
Along with his scoring, Ivey posted averages of four rebounds and four assists per game. He was scoring and shooting at a career-high pace during his third NBA season.