NBA Fans React to Paul Reed’s Poster Dunk in Pistons-Jazz Matchup
With a couple of key absences in the front court on Monday night, Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed had an opportunity to collect early playing in the matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Being a reserve with an inconsistent role on a nightly basis, Reed has to be ready to make an impact the moment he steps on the floor, as remaining memorable with limited opportunities is the best way for him to remain in the mix when the Pistons need help while shorthanded.
During the first half of Monday’s game in Utah, it’s safe to say Reed was looking to make an impact early. The veteran center made plenty of noise for the poster dunk he threw down after an assist from the All-Star guard, Cade Cunningham.
Reed contributed to a comfortable first-half lead for the Pistons on Monday. After checking in off the bench for nine minutes, Reed produced six points on 3-3 shooting from the field. He also had four rebounds, one steal, and one block.
The Pistons went into Monday’s game without one starter and a key bench player. The forward Tobias Harris was ruled out as early as Sunday night due to personal reasons. While the Pistons were initially under the belief that Isaiah Stewart would play, he was a late scratch. According to the injury report, Stewart is dealing with a lower-back contusion.
It’s unclear when Stewart will get a chance to return, but for the time being, Paul Reed is looking to take care of business as the Pistons look to put a beatdown on the Jazz in Utah.
