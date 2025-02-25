NBA Fans React to Pistons Player’s Viral Finish vs Clippers
Back at home for the first time since returning from the NBA All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.
With LA missing several key players, they struggled to keep up with a red-hot Detroit Pistons team that is looking to keep their momentum rolling.
During the matchup, the Pistons’ young veteran Ausar Thompson made some standout plays. While he’s typically a defensive standout more than anything, one of his baskets on the offensive end caught the eyes of many NBA fans as a clip went viral of his impressive finish.
via @TheHoopCentral: This finish from Ausar Thompson is ELITE. 😮💨
@PrizePicks: that finesse 😮💨
@tmfilly: man everyone doing what yall hype jordan up for 😂
Thompson wasn’t stuffing the stat sheet on Monday, but the way he was getting his points just continued to show the impressive second-year leap the young forward is making.
@ilir_cerimi: Young man said … you gunna remember me 🤣
@SleeperPicksHQ: Imagine if Joe Dumars did this
Heading into the fourth quarter, Thompson had six points on 3-5 shooting from the field in 21 minutes of action. He also had three assists, three steals, one block, and one rebound.
This season, Thompson has averaged nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in 35 matchups. While his three-point shot is still a work in progress, he’s still making more than 50 percent of his attempts from the field.
