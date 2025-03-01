NBA Fans React to Pistons Rookie Getting Heated With Russell Westbrook
Early on in the second quarter of Friday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets, things got a little testy between the rookie Ron Holland and the seasoned veteran Russell Westbrook.
The two players got tangled up as the Nuggets regained possession of the ball after getting a defensive rebound. Westbrook ended up on the floor, with Holland stepping over him and remaining in the veteran’s space.
Multiple Nuggets players flew over to step in front of Holland, taking control of the situation. Westbrook, who isn’t one to back down from anybody, exchanged words with Holland after getting up quickly, but he didn’t take the situation further from his end, which helped him avoid a tech.
via @Pistons__Talk: Ron Holland II and Russell Westbrook get Into a little altercation
Considering Holland has developed an early reputation for getting into heated exchanges with his opponents, the fact that he was attempting to get under Russell Westbrook’s skin caused NBA fans to hit social media with instant reactions.
via @NBABlackburn: Holland just grabbing and holding onto Westbrook for some reason lol have some shame
via @PistonPowered: Holland getting into it with Westbrook was a given.
via @ShawnGoodrow: I love Ron Holland going right at Westbrook there. Set the tone.
via @bballtalkwwhit: I Told Y’all Ron Holland II Is My Favorite Rookie. He Was About To Put The Paws On Russell Westbrook 😂😂😂😂😂
Since ending up on the Pistons as their fifth-overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland has proven he could be a spark who plays with a chip on his shoulder coming off the bench.
While the rookie still has a lot to work on, his mentality, toughness, and hustle haven’t come into question once since he made his debut back in October.
Heading into Friday’s action against Denver, Holland has appeared in 59 games. He is averaging six points on 44 percent shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist per game.
