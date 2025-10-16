NBA Fans React to Shocking Jaden Ivey Injury Update
When the Detroit Pistons took on the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, Jaden Ivey was one of a handful of starters to miss the action.
Some speculated that the veteran guard might’ve been dealing with a setback, since he was seen limping after the previous game he played. However, the Pistons considered his absence to be a rest night. It turns out that there is more to it.
Ivey has shockingly undergone surgery. He will miss time moving forward, according to an official press release.
via @Pistons_PR: The @DetroitPistons today announced the following medical update on guard Jaden Ivey:
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey underwent an arthroscopic procedure earlier today to relieve right knee discomfort, the procedure and discomfort are unrelated to the fibula injury suffered last season. Ivey will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
NBA Fans React to Jaden Ivey’s Setback
@LucasBryner3: Again??? Wowwww
@ranthaadon: OH THANK GOD ITS NOT RELATED BUT STILL
@C2CFantasyNBA: Caris LeVert time
@NBA_University: Man, tough
@PistonsThoughts: WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS
Last season, the Pistons entered their January 1 matchup against the Orlando Magic with a healthy and thriving Ivey. Before going down, Ivey had checked in for 26 minutes. He knocked down over 70 percent of his shots and went 5-6 from three. Ivey had 22 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, and 1 steal.
Before the Pistons cruised to a 105-96 victory, Ivey went down with an unfortunate injury, which left him getting stretchered off the court. The veteran star underwent surgery not long after. He wasn’t ruled out for the season officially, but the regular season concluded without Ivey getting back on the court.
Everything was trending in the right direction for Ivey to make his debut on time. Now, the Pistons are sure he won’t.
@KevonLooneyMuse: Bro so many injuries
@ballinoutpod: Welp that can’t be good at all
@ProphetXHoops: So much talent but just can’t stay healthy
@Nuelsol_: So many bad injuries
@RealRightHoops: When he comes back Pistons are going to be a problem
Add another four-week absence to plan for Ivey. He’ll miss Thursday’s action and won’t be a part of Detroit’s opening month.
Last season, Ivey managed to play in 30 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court in nearly 30 minutes per game, the veteran guard shot 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three to score 17.6 points per game. In addition to the scoring, Ivey racked up 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and nearly 1.0 steals per game.
While the injury setback is unfortunate, the Pistons will likely keep Ivey in a key role when he returns. The former lottery pick is viewed as a major contributor to Detroit.