NBA Fans React to Trae Young’s Viral Shot vs Detroit Pistons
Trae Young took matters into his own hands late in Monday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks.
Although the Hawks nearly allowed the Pistons to make a late-game comeback and send the Hawks out of Michigan with a ninth-straight loss, Young made sure the losing streak would get snapped on Monday.
The veteran guard has proven to be a clutch shooter many times throughout his career. After he hit a game-winning shot against the Pistons, NBA fans took to social media to celebrate the 26-year-old star’s big shot.
A lot of the discussion surrounding Young was the fact that he didn’t make this year’s NBA All-Star Game,
NBA Fans React to Trae Young vs. Pistons
@RippedOtaku: Doubters? How many times does he have to do this to receive any recognition?
@TheKnoyhead: ALL. STAR. SNUB.
@officia1_dell: BOYCOTT THE ALL STAR GAME!!!!!!
@TooEasy59: WE WERE NEVER LOSING 9 IN A ROW WE MOVE
@damish_1: Cold Cold
Young is no stranger to the All-Star game. He’s a three-time All-Star, with appearances every two years. Once again, Young failed to get into the big game in consecutive years.
While Young always tends to play with a chip on his shoulder, he certainly had a reason to do so on Monday night. In 34 minutes of action, the star guard made nine of his 16 shots from the field. He went 4-8 from three, and knocked down all but two of the 14 free throws he attempted.
Young finished Monday’s game with 34 points and nine assists. The Hawks defeated the Pistons 132-130, putting the Pistons back to .500 with a 25-25 record.
