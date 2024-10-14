NBA Fans React to Warriors’ Curry-Less Victory Over Detroit Pistons
Riding high off of an impressive victory against the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons faced the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
For the home team, they played without two key players as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were inactive for the matchup.
Despite the absence of the two All-Stars, the Pistons struggled to build on that momentum they established in their Friday night win over the Kevin Durant-led Suns.
NBA Fans React to Pistons vs. Warriors
@srchengn: Warriors bench blowing out pistons starters in preseason. It’s gonna be a long season
@nsitto2: Yeah this Pistons game is so dead lmaooooo horrible
@Pistons__Talk: Love seeing Duren protecting the rim
@wataman66: Where was the so called DEFENSE 🤔🤔JB Wassup 😡
A major difference between the Pistons and the Warriors on Sunday night came from beyond the arc. Not only did the Warriors attempt ten more threes—but they shot more efficiently by hitting on 46 percent from deep. As for the Pistons, they had just seven threes on the night.
More Love for Ivey
The Pistons can’t help but love what they’ve seen from Jaden Ivey so far this season. All offseason long, the big talk across social media has surrounded the potential of the Pistons moving on from Ivey if they can’t find a way to get the guard to fit alongside Cade Cunningham.
Through four preseason games, Ivey has been Detroit’s most consistent player.
@pointmadebball: With his elite athleticism and burst, Jaden Ivey is one of the most dangerous players in the league when he gets downhill
@nick__xo: jaden ivey has been unbelievably efficient this preseason
@KuKahlil: I need Jaden Ivey to keep playing this way when the regular season starts
@IAmEricVincent: Jaden Ivey’s jumper continues to look confident
The bottom line in the preseason isn’t always about the final score. As the stretch of exhibition games offers players like Ivey an opportunity to put their offseason improvements on display without the pressure of the regular season in play, it’s safe to say Ivey has taken advantage of the moment.
Against the Warriors, Ivey started and played for nearly 27 minutes. He put up ten shots from the field, hitting on seven of his shots. From three, Ivey made all but two of his five attempts. He led the Pistons in scoring with 19 points.
Throughout the preseason, Ivey has been Detroit’s leading scorer. After Sunday’s 111-93 loss to the Warriors, Ivey is averaging 18 points in 24 minutes of action. Cade Cunningham comes second with 14 points per game in 24 minutes per outing.