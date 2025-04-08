NBA Fans React to Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan's Dominance vs Pistons
The Detroit Pistons couldn’t get a hold on the star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan when facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Each player took over 25 shots from the field and scored over 30 on the night. They ended up going for a combined 80 points in the 127-117 win over the Pistons, sparking big reactions from NBA fans, who tuned in to see the former Pistons rivals put them to work on a Western Conference team.
via @imdannydope: Pistons already clinched, they letting anyone score now
@Blacknove: I'll never forgive the Bulls front office...
@NBALakersReport: nahhh BULLS DUO 🗣️🗣️
DeRozan checked in for 37 minutes on Monday. He shot 14-26 from the field. While DeRozan struggled from three, making just one of his six threes, he went to the charity stripe for 10 attempts, knocking down 80 percent of his free throws. The veteran forward produced 37 points.
On the other hand, LaVine knocked down 16 of his 28 shots from the field and lit up Detroit from beyond the arc. The veteran sharpshooter hit on eight of his 11 threes. LaVine scored a game-high 43 points in 45 minutes.
@JWooTV: Cook..
@HallLadezium: They cooked
@tbw3321: Lavine and Derozan was Jordan and pippin today
With that loss, the Pistons dropped to 43-36 on the season. With a two-game losing streak, the Pistons are now 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Win or lose, the Pistons still have a seat in the playoffs. Still, they need to make sure they can keep their rhythm heading into the postseason.