NBA Fines Celtics Star $25K After Detroit Pistons Matchup
Jaylen Brown expected a fine in the mail at some point this week after facing the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
According to a release from the NBA, he got it on Friday.
After making a throat-slash gesture aimed at Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, Brown has been hit with a $25,000 fine. It will be a small penalty for the five-year, $304 million man from Boston.
Wednesday’s game between the Celtics and the Pistons had a lot of energy from the jump. The Pistons entered the matchup with a chip on their shoulder after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup matchup one night prior.
Since the Pistons had a chance to punch their ticket to the knockout round with a win over the Bucks, they were motivated to try and get to Vegas. Unfortunately, Milwaukee crushed their goal.
The Celtics felt the Pistons’ intensity on Wednesday and matched it. Brown acknowledged Stewart and Detroit’s mentality after the game, making it clear they weren’t tolerating the chippiness.
“I feel like [Stewart’s] always doing stuff like [pushing],” Brown told reporters. “I think that is how he plays the game. My focus is on coming out, running offense, and getting our team in the right positions. I didn’t want to get distracted, but there was definitely some going back and forth, and we’re not tolerating that this year from nobody.”
Brown might have a price to pay for his extra celebration on Wednesday night, but he doesn’t seem to have any regrets about it. In the end, he was satisfied with the victory.