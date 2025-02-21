NBA Free Agency Rank: Where Does Pistons Standout Land?
When the Detroit Pistons reach the offseason, they have a key player who’s on pace to become a free agent once again. According to Bleacher Report’s 2025 NBA free agency rankings, Beasley will be a Top 30 player that’s available on the open market.
Coming in at No. 28, Beasley shows up right after the Laker-turned-Net, D’Angelo Russell. Currently playing on a $6 million salary, the veteran sharpshooter has certainly outplayed his short-term deal with the Pistons throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“Beasley is a shooter-for-hire, giving Detroit the spacing it lacked in recent seasons. While he's not known to do much more than shoot, his 41.8 percent on high volume (9.4 attempts per game) is impressive. This season isn't even a spike for the 28-year-old, who is at 38.9 percent for his career and 41.3 percent for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24.”
The Pistons had a goal to get veteran floor-spacers around Cade Cunningham as the former No. 1 pick looked to take a step forward. It’s safe to say the plan paid off, especially with Beasley.
The last time Beasley averaged over 15 points per game was during the 2020-2021 season when he suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Detroit, he's been averaging 17 points per game.
While Beasley had a stellar season in Milwaukee last year, his situation in Detroit still helped him out just as much as he helped out the Pistons. The 28-year-old veteran showed just how much value he could bring to a situation, as he was key in helping a 14-68 Pistons team make a playoff case through the All-Star break so far.
Beasley’s success with the Pistons will likely keep Detroit interested in retaining him. As for Beasley, he seems more than content with coming back. Of course, the money would have to make sense.
Beasley bet on himself by signing a one-year deal with Milwaukee two summers ago after the Los Angeles Lakers declined his option. He had to take up another short-term deal in Detroit. At this point, there isn’t much for Beasley to prove. He’s a valuable addition to any organization looking for a high-volume three-point shooter. He’ll have suitors in the open market no matter what.
