NBA Insider Details Detroit Pistons 'Morphing' Trade Deadline Mindset
Since taking over in the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon has maintained a lot of flexibility in regards to cap space. At the start of the season, this made then an interesting trade partner. However, according to one insider, there might be a paradigm shift going on.
Originally, the Pistons were seen as a team looking to take on bad money in exchange for draft capital. Amid there recent success, that might no longer be the case. Led by a breakout campaign from All-Star hopeful Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are knocking on the door of ending their postseason drought.
While on ESPN's NBA Today, NBA insider Brian Windhorst touched on the Pistons leading up to the deadline. He cited that their approach is "morphing" due to their spot in the standings.
"Now, while I do still think they're going to be taking calls," Windhorst said. "Talking to people around the league, their thought process is morphing a little bit. They may be a little more protective of that space. They actually have the ability to improve this roster if they want."
Currently sitting at 21-19 on the season, the Pistons are knocking on the door for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the Miami Heat for seventh place, and only trail the sixth-place Indiana Pacers by half a game.
In his first offseason as President of Basketball Operations, Langdon made a flurry of moves that paid huge dividends for the Pistons. He'll now look to keep that hot streak going in the weeks leading up to the February 6th trade deadline.