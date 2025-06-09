NBA Insider Drops Major Update on Detroit Pistons Target
Recently, it was revealed that the Detroit Pistons have some level of interest in multiple standout frontcourt players, with one of them being the Indiana Pacers' big man, Myles Turner.
While the Pistons were revealed as potential suitors in a Turner market, the initial reports suggested that the Pacers still had a high level of interest in retaining Turner.
Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped an unsurprising, yet major update on the state of Turner’s future.
What Does the Future Potentially Look Like for Turner and the Pacers?
“We’re talking about someone who has the most blocks in Pacers franchise playoff history. He’s the longest-tenured Pacer currently. Indiana wants to keep it that way,” Charania said on the pregame broadcast on Sunday night.
“Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason. The Pacers know they can not afford to lose him as a free agent. There is mutual interest in getting a deal done. In doing so, I’m told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years. They want to keep this core intact and give this team a chance to make a real run, not only this season, but for the next few seasons coming. Myles Turner is a big part of that.”
Being willing to dip into the luxury tax for the first time in decades shows dedication. Barring any unexpected changes of heart from Turner’s end, it seems that Indiana’s chances of retaining their homegrown star center are high.
The likelihood of Detroit landing their rival center seemed slim from the jump, so the latest update isn’t exactly anything that will cause the Pistons to hang their head.
Now, Detroit can pivot to one of its other rumored targets (Naz Reid) or focus on priortizing other areas of the roster while banking on the current front court, which is currently headlined by Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and the backup center, Isaiah Stewart.