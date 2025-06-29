All Pistons

NBA Insider Drops Shocking Malik Beasley Update Before Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons' talks with Malik Beasley are "on pause."

Justin Grasso

Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Soon-to-be NBA free agent guard Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Per the report, Beasley is dealing with allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

Beasley’s situation pops up on the eve on NBA free agency. Since the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Finals, Beasley and the Pistons have been legally allowed to discuss a potential extension before the Beasley could hit the open market. According to Charania, Beasley and the Pistons were working out a deal, which involved a $42 million payout over the next three seasons.

Due to the recent series of events unfolding, the talks are “on pause.”

Beasley signed with the Pistons for the first time last summer. He joined the team after a run with the Milwaukee Bucks. At the time, the Pistons were coming off a 14-68 season. Beasley was brought on to help boost the floor spacing for Cade Cunningham, who was looking to take a step forward.

Beasley ended up having a standout season for the Pistons. He played all 82 games, and produced 16 points per game, while shooting 42 percent from three. Beasley averaged nine shots per game from deep.

At the end of the regular season, Beasley was considered a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He was the runner-up, coming up short against the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.

When the Pistons concluded their playoff run, Beasley made it clear he wanted to return to the Pistons for next season and beyond. All signs pointed to the feelings being mutual. However, the Pistons might have to look elsewhere, depending on how the situation plays out.

On Saturday, it was revealed that the Pistons have taken an interest in the veteran shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’ll be a name to watch as the Pistons reach free agency this upcoming week.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

