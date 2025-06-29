NBA Insider Drops Shocking Malik Beasley Update Before Free Agency
Soon-to-be NBA free agent guard Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Per the report, Beasley is dealing with allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.
“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”
Beasley’s situation pops up on the eve on NBA free agency. Since the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Finals, Beasley and the Pistons have been legally allowed to discuss a potential extension before the Beasley could hit the open market. According to Charania, Beasley and the Pistons were working out a deal, which involved a $42 million payout over the next three seasons.
Due to the recent series of events unfolding, the talks are “on pause.”
Beasley signed with the Pistons for the first time last summer. He joined the team after a run with the Milwaukee Bucks. At the time, the Pistons were coming off a 14-68 season. Beasley was brought on to help boost the floor spacing for Cade Cunningham, who was looking to take a step forward.
Beasley ended up having a standout season for the Pistons. He played all 82 games, and produced 16 points per game, while shooting 42 percent from three. Beasley averaged nine shots per game from deep.
At the end of the regular season, Beasley was considered a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He was the runner-up, coming up short against the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.
When the Pistons concluded their playoff run, Beasley made it clear he wanted to return to the Pistons for next season and beyond. All signs pointed to the feelings being mutual. However, the Pistons might have to look elsewhere, depending on how the situation plays out.
On Saturday, it was revealed that the Pistons have taken an interest in the veteran shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’ll be a name to watch as the Pistons reach free agency this upcoming week.
