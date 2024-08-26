NBA Insider Expects Pistons Rival to Ramp Up Trade Talks Soon
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, they are a team to watch in the trade market, considering how active they’ve been over the past year.
Being in the middle of a rebuild, the Pistons have established themselves as sellers in the past. Not only do they possess veterans that could interest a win-now organization, but they could be players in multi-team trade scenarios, helping a deal go through.
The Pistons have gone quiet on the trading front since making their deal for Tim Hardaway Jr. The same can’t be said for their division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the Donovan Mitchell-Darius Garland trade talks have simmered, Isaac Okoro is still a name to watch in Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
“Isaac Okoro, I think there’s only been a little bit of talking back and forth,” Windhorst recently said on ‘The Hoop Collective.’ “I’m sure it will increase as we get closer to training camp. The Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent out there. Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I am told the Cavs made a multi-year offer, whatever that’s worth, so it’s kind of a no-brainer they would make a multi-year offer.”
Coming out of Auburn in 2020, Okoro landed in Cleveland as the fifth overall pick. He remained with the Cavaliers through his first four seasons in the NBA. Last year, Okoro started in 42 games, appearing in just under 70 games total.
Spending 27 minutes on the court per outing, Okoro averaged nine points and three rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field during the 2023-2024 NBA season.
At this point, Okoro has nearly 300 games under his belt. He started in nearly 80 percent of his appearances during the regular season. It’s apparent the Cavs would like to retain Okoro for the time being, reportedly making a multi-year offer to the young veteran. However, a trade shouldn’t be ruled out at this time.
So far, there hasn’t been a link between Detroit and Okoro, but the Pistons could do their due diligence on the 23-year-old veteran if the Cavaliers get serious about moving on.