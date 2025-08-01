NBA Insider Expresses Major Confidence in Pistons Player
When the 2025-2026 NBA season gets underway, the Detroit Pistons hope to have their veteran sharpshooter Jaden Ivey back in the mix.
Last season, Ivey dealt with an unfortunate setback, which ended his season prematurely.
Knowing that Ivey will be back next year after taking a notable leap in progression during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons didn’t make any major changes in free agency. Some outside of the organization see Ivey the same way the Pistons seem to, by viewing him as an X-factor.
“A big factor for them will be getting back Jaden Ivey,” ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst said.
“They had the option to go out and big-name shop. Trajan Langdon made it clear his priority was keeping that team in place.”
Back in 2022, Ivey was the fifth-overall pick for the Pistons. His first two years in the NBA were decent on paper, but his lack of efficiency with his shot, mixed with the limited playing time competing alongside Cade Cunningham, called for a lot of questions heading into last season.
Although Ivey appeared in just 30 games last year, he made it clear that he could mesh with Cunningham, and improved his shooting accuracy. Now, he’s viewed as somebody who could take another notable step forward.
“Jaden Ivey is one of the more interesting players to watch in the Eastern Conference last year. He really was looking like he was going to be the kind of player that they thought they were drafting high in the lottery,” Windhorst added.
“By the time the season starts, he should’ve been fully healthy for six months, so I expect him to really get going. He’s a guy that, if he continues elevating, can really be a difference-making player because that backcourt play could be big.”
Before going down with an injury, Ivey was averaging 18 points while shooting 41 percent from three, taking five deep attempts per game. Along with his scoring, he averaged four rebounds and four assists.
On January 1, 2025, Ivey suffered a leg injury against the Orlando Magic. He had to get surgery and ended up missing the rest of the season. Although Ivey was cleared for basketball activities during the playoffs, the standout guard wouldn’t suit up.
Heading into the new basketball season, Ivey has a lot of high expectations attached to him after a career year. Windhorst believes another stellar run for Ivey could be one of the reasons the Pistons exceed 45 wins.
“I like the Pistons slightly over [45.5 wins] because of Jaden Ivey’s continued growth,” he finished.
