NBA Insider Links $70 Million Shooter To Trade Block
As the NBA Finals play on, some of the attention has shifted over to the Phoenix Suns, who currently hold the league’s top trade candidate in Kevin Durant. Over the weekend, the Durant discussion was beginning to heat up once again as the veteran forward reportedly revealed his desired landing spots behind the scenes.
The Detroit Pistons aren’t involved in the Durant sweepstakes, and he doesn’t seem to have a desire to convince the Pistons to get involved. However, the Suns might have a prospect the Pistons could keep an eye on if a Phoenix fire sale takes place.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the veteran sharpshooter Grayson Allen could be on the block. While he might have an involvement in whatever potential Durant deal gets done, Allen could remain available if the Suns don’t move him in a trade that sends Durant somewhere else.
"There has been a good bit of chatter this week about the Suns' willingness to explore trades involving Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as part of the Durant discussions, sources say, to reduce their tax bill further. After a winter of non-stop trade discussions with various teams, Phoenix is very familiar with the concept of trying to triangulate three-team (or larger) deals."
Recently, a hypothetical trade drawn up made a case for the Pistons to think about getting involved in the Allen business.
The deal could look something like Grayson Allen in exchange for Simone Fontecchio, Marcus Sasser, and Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick.
The case was made for the possible event the Pistons aren’t able to retain Tim Hardaway Jr., or Malik Beasley. Allen could help the Pistons maintain reliable shooting from beyond the arc.
Over seven NBA seasons, Allen has averaged 41 percent of his threes on five attempts per game. Throughout his two-year run with the Suns, the veteran guard has produced 12 points per game.
As an insurance policy, Allen makes sense. However, the Pistons are going to work hard to retain one of the two players mentioned above, with a priority label on Beasley.
There’s no doubt Beasley was a home-run acquisition for the Pistons in free agency last year. Signed on a one-year deal, Beasley made the most of his bench role in Detroit as he nearly won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. If the Pistons can get Beasley back, they’ll be set at shooting guard with the return of Jaden Ivey and Beasley.