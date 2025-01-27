NBA Insider Offers Reality Check on Pistons’ Interest in 2x All-Star
Could the Detroit Pistons go star-hunting ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Well, the 2024-2025 NBA season has been full of shocking scenarios for the Pistons.
Heading into the season, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon made it pretty clear that the Pistons are operating with a rebuilding mindset still.
That led many to believe that Detroit could be sellers at the trade deadline. Fast forward to the halfway point of the season, and that’s no longer the case. As the Pistons look much more improved, there’s reportedly been a slight shift.
The Pistons are still expected to be a key facilitator for teams looking to strike big deals, using their cap space to get things done. But Detroit could turn into buyers as well. Would they suddenly become a team looking into a two-time NBA All-Star like Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls?
NBA Insider Jake Fischer has his doubts there.
“If they are going to buy, if they are going to be improving in some capacity with this surprising run to potentially a spot out of the Play-In Tournament altogether, they are fighting for the sixth seed right now and maybe even higher, I still don’t expect Detroit to do anything that would be taking the ball out of Cade Cunningham’s hands to the degree that adding someone like Zach LaVine would. I’m not considering Detroit really a Zach LaVine likelihood myself,” said the insider.
LaVine is no stranger to the Bulls’ trade block. For the last couple of seasons, the star forward has been mentioned as a potential target for teams in a win-now situation.
However, LaVine’s massive contract has scared teams off. The Pistons could afford a player like LaVine, and his performance this season hasn’t been anything to look past.
In 40 games leading up to Saturday’s slate, LaVine has been averaging 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 45 percent from three. He’s having a career year in the efficiency department.
The Pistons could use a move to improve, but a player of LaVine’s caliber might require a shakeup. If a championship run isn’t really in Detroit’s sights at the moment, a shakeup might not be the answer.
Heading into Orlando on Saturday, the Pistons sat sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 23-21 record. Clearly, they have something in the current roster. Detroit has already exceeded the early expectations. It might be best to just ride it out and figure out which big moves might be necessary in the offseason.
