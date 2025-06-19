NBA Insider Suggests $73 Million Star is a Name to Watch
The NBA trade block probably won’t feature Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, leaving Kevin Durant as the most notable player available via trade by far.
Beyond Durant, there hasn’t been any consistent smoke surrounding other multi-time All-Stars. Soon, that could change, as an NBA Insider recently suggested that the Sacramento Kings could have DeMar DeRozan available at some point after the Durant dust settles.
“The Kings' DeMar DeRozan is another former All-Star who is widely perceived to be available via trade and who could emerge as a fallback trade target for teams that miss out on Durant,” Jake Fischer wrote. “We reported on June 12 that the Kings, who don't currently hold a first-round selection, have 'expressed confidence to various agents' that they could be drafting as high as the early 20s next week.”
The Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to be in the Durant sweepstakes. As Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon continues to preach patience with the team, Detroit isn’t known to be in any notable trade action so far this offseason.
A recent deal between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies was an eye-opener for Detroit. As the Orlando Magic added a notable sharpshooter in Desmond Bane, the Magic are following a blueprint that many Pistons fans have pounded the table for, as they want to see the front office get a notable co-star on the court alongside Cade Cunningham.
Does a six-time All-Star like DeRozan make sense? It probably wouldn’t be a popular move, but it’s worth thinking about.
Since his sophomore effort in Toronto during the 2010-2011 season, DeRozan has been a full-time starter in the NBA. He became an NBA All-Star for the first time during the 2013-2014 season.
DeRozan had stints with the Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento Kings. At 35 years old, DeRozan appeared in 77 games for the Kings. He shot 48 percent from the field and 33 percent from three, producing 22 points per game. He also posted averages of four rebounds and four assists.
His All-Star days might be in the rearview, but DeRozan proved to be a productive co-star on the offensive end of the floor for the Kings last year. He would be a two-year investment, starting with a $24.7 million salary in 2025-2026, and finishing out his contract by getting paid $25.7 million in 2026-2027.
When DeRozan’s time with the Bulls was wrapping up, there was minimal interest in the forward coming from Detroit’s side. It’s unclear if the Pistons would give DeRozan a real look or not, but all signs point to Trajan Langdon remaining patient with the youth on the roster. Trading for a 36-year-old veteran doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the current strategy.
Early on in the offseason, Fischer highlighted a link between DeRozan and the Miami Heat. If Pat Riley’s team can’t land KD, they just might pivot to DeRozan.