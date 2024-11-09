NBA Insiders Showing Early Love for Pistons Rising Star
Jaden Ivey’s stock is rising.
As the Detroit Pistons are off to a much better start to the 2024-2025 NBA season compared to last year’s run, the veteran guard surely deserves a lot of credit for that.
Imagine saying that much during the dog days of the NBA offseason. Throughout the summer, many wondered if Ivey would be a fit alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit. After a slightly disappointing second season playing under former Pistons head coach Monty Williams, Ivey is receiving national attention for his play through the first stretch of the year.
Recently, a couple of ESPN NBA Insiders discussed Ivey’s impact, showing love to the young veteran as he takes a significant step forward with his progression.
“When the Pistons' front office -- new team president Trajan Langdon and a new coaching staff led by J.B. Bickerstaff -- arrived for work in the spring, they weren't sure where Ivey would be mentally after the up-and-down season,” wrote Brian Windhorst. “They found a player who matched his draft profile when he starred at Purdue, which was high character, high work ethic and very coachable, team officials said. … Ivey has rediscovered his momentum. His scoring and shooting have surged, especially in fourth quarters.”
A little confidence in a player can go a long way.
Early on, JB Bickerstaff showed belief in Ivey’s ability to co-exist with Cunningham. When the preseason started, Ivey’s position as a starter was likely fluid at first, but Bickerstaff kept him in the starting five throughout the entire mini-schedule.
When the regular season rolled around, Bickerstaff’s decision paid off. Nine games into the new year, the veteran guard is thriving.
So far, Ivey is scoring at a career-high clip, shooting 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from three to produce nearly 20 points per game. He’s proving himself to be a consistent three-level shooter and is posting the highest effective field goal percentage of his career so far this year as a result.
There’s plenty of basketball left to be played, but it’s clear the Pistons are inspired by what Ivey has put on display so far. As the national love gets poured in early, it could surely help a potential Most Improved Player campaign for the former first-round pick.