NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Jalen Brunson’s Play vs Pistons
After tuning in for the Game 6 battle between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony wanted to send his thanks to the sixth-seeded squad for their fourth-quarter decision.
With seconds left on the clock, the Knicks put all of their trust in the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson. With the game tied up, the Knicks needed a bucket—and Brunson got them a bucket.
Watching the game, Carmelo Anthony was impressed with Brunson’s ability to counter the Pistons’ attack and hit a big shot in a major moment.
“It came down to Jalen Brunson being a star and putting the ball in his hands and actually making him make a play,” said Anthony. “I would say, though, he paid attention to the game the whole game because [Ausar Thompson] was able to cut him off left the whole game, physical, bump chesting him. That last play, he made a very smart play. A very trustworthy play. He went left, came back right, the twin bit, and he got his spot.”
While many were puzzled by the Pistons’ decision to take Thompson off the floor for several minutes as the fourth quarter wound down, Anthony was more surprised at the fact that the Pistons trusted Thompson to guard Brunson one-on-one.
“I don’t know why Detroit let him play one-on-one in those situations,” said the NBA legend. “But thank you, Detroit.”
For the most part, Thompson’s defense against Brunson was a difference-maker throughout the series. While it’s a tall task for a second-year player amid his first playoff run to shadow the best player on the other team, Thompson embraced the moment. Brunson won the moment and ultimately, the series.
The Pistons fell short 4-2. Meanwhile, Anthony will watch one of his former teams battle it out against the Boston Celtics in round two, beginning on Monday.