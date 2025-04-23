NBA Legend’s Major Cade Cunningham Praise During Pistons-Knicks Game 2
As the Detroit Pistons were working on securing their first playoff win in over 15 years, the NBA legend Charles Barkley sent some high praise over to the one-time All-Star guard, Cade Cunningham.
On the NBA on TNT halftime show, Barkley claimed that Cunningham was the best player on the floor between the Pistons and the Knicks. And he’s not just talking about during Monday’s Game 2.
“Best player in the series,” Barkley said. Going into the series, he was the best player. … I like Brunson, but that guy is the best player on the court in this series.”
After Game 1, Cunningham was getting some criticism as the Knicks played a solid defensive game on the All-Star. In 39 minutes of action, Cunningham was limited to just 38 percent from the field. He had a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists, but he also turned the ball over six times.
As the Pistons struggled to take care of the ball in crunch time, they ended up losing control of the game in the first outing. After going down 1-0, Cunningham knew he had to step it up.
During Game 2, Cunningham started off hot and kept his foot on the gas. In 42 minutes, the star guard hit on 52 percent of his shots from the field to score 33 points. He came down with 12 rebounds and dished out three assists. Cunningham’s solo success turned into team success, as the Pistons defeated the Knicks 100-94.
With the series tied 1-1, Cunningham and the Pistons will take on the Knicks at home on Thursday night. It will be another opportunity for Cunningham to prove that he can translate his regular-season success to the postseason. So far, he’s on a solid pace.