NBA Legend Makes Major Statement on Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
It takes an NBA superstar to notice one, and the legendary Kevin Garnett claims that the Detroit Pistons have a guy in that tier of players in Cade Cunningham.
As the Pistons are working on putting together another strong week, the entire league is taking notice once again. As far as the analysts and former players go, Cunningham is generating a lot of love as his career-best season continues to move in a positive direction.
After a win against one of Garnett’s former teams, the Boston Celtics, on Wednesday, the former NBA superstar tossed plenty of praise Detroit’s way.
“You see what Detroit is doing? Cade is killing, dawg,” Garnett said on KG Certified. “They could’ve won a few and started coasting. They’re not coasting this year. They are trying to get to it. If you go into Detroit [expltive], they’ll pop your [expletive].”
“Straight up, because they got a superstar over there. They play hard and the boy is trying to… he’s on some, ‘I’m finna prove myself.’ He’s one of the ones that, I think people have him on the list, and you want to see how it grows. He’s growing at another rate, bro.”
Being a former No. 1 overall pick, Cunningham wasn’t in bust territory. However, he was often overlooked due to his team’s lack of success. Last season, Cunningham appeared in 62 games to average 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. The Pistons won just 14 games.
This season, it’s a totally different story. Cunningham is producing at a higher rate with 26 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, but his team holds a 33-26 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference after the All-Star break. Not only is he producing at an All-Star level, but he’s doing it while playing meaningful basketball.
