NBA Legend Makes Shocking Appearance at Detroit Pistons Game
It’s an eventful weekend for the Detroit Pistons in Michigan, as they are hosting two games on their home court in back-to-back fashion. First, the Denver Nuggets were in town. The set was closed out on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Considering the Nuggets are a big draw these days, having players like the multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the former MVP Russell Westbrook, many big names were in attendance for the Pistons-Nuggets battle. NBA legend Julius Erving was one of them.
Erving, also known as Dr. J, is typically spotted sitting in a suite at the Wells Fargo Center supporting the Philadelphia 76ers. During Erving’s 11 years in the NBA, he became a household name as he was an All-Star for 11 seasons, a one-time MVP, and a champion in 1983.
Many were shocked to see Erving in attendance soaking in some Pistons action, but the legend certainly earned support from the Detroit crowd, while his presence generated excitement.
With the Pistons struggling to put together a winning season for many years, they haven’t been able to draw in outsiders. Over the last two seasons, Detroit failed to exceed 20 wins each year. Since moving on from the Blake Griffin experiment, the Pistons failed to remain relevant in the Eastern Conference.
The rebuild led to gaining the top pick in 2021, which turned into Cade Cunningham, who is becoming one of the NBA’s most intriguing young stars. However, Cunningham’s emergence took some time. With the young veteran now thriving and helping the Pistons find team success, the Pistons have become one of the NBA’s most exciting young teams.
