NBA Legend’s Honest Reaction to Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Nod
As the NBA on TNT crew ripped open envelopes with the names of each NBA All-Star reserve, there were smiles across the desk when Cade Cunningham’s name was called.
The Detroit Pistons star landed his first All-Star nod after a tough start to his career.
Before they quickly moved on to the next nominee, NBA legend Charles Barkley commented with his honest reaction to hearing Cunningham’s name get called.
“I’m so happy for that kid,” said the NBA legend.
Recently, Cunningham showed up on the set and discussed his 2024-2025 NBA season with the crew. He found out how Shaquille O’Neal felt right then and there as the former superstar center made it clear he believed Cunningham would be an All-Star this year.
“You’re an All-Star to me—playing fabulous,” said O’Neal. “I know what an All-Star is, and I’m telling you to your face, you are an All-Star. If I had a vote, I would definitely vote you in.”
Last week, the NBA revealed the 10 All-Star starters, which didn’t include Cunningham. New York’s Jalen Brunson and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell got the nod as Eastern Conference backcourt starters.
However, the NBA on TNT crew was very confident in Cunningham’s chances of locking up a reserve spot, as they cast a prediction for him to get in.
On Thursday, it became official. In year four, Cunningham is an All-Star.
In 43 games, Cunningham has averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He’s been making 45 percent of his shots from the field and draining 36 percent of his threes.
