NBA Legend's Honest Statement on Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham
In the NBA, it takes an All-Star to know an All-Star.
Shaquille O’Neal, a 15-time NBA All-Star, is confident that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is deserving of his first All-Star nod in his career this season.
As the Pistons take some time off to prepare for their battle against the Atlanta Hawks, Cunningham recently joined the NBA on TNT panel ahead of the Tuesday night slate.
The four-time NBA Champion center was very clear about feelings on Cunningham this year.
“You’re an All-Star to me—playing fabulous,” Shaq told Cade Cunningham.
“I know what an All-Star is, and I’m telling you to your face, you are an All-Star. If I had a vote, I would definitely vote you in.”
The Pistons guard is by far having his best NBA season since landing on the Pistons as the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021.
While Cunningham had a strong third season, which wasn’t too far off from his current campaign, the Pistons’ overall struggles made it difficult for Cunningham to earn the league-wide respect that’s needed to land an All-Star nod.
With the Pistons gaining more attention as a team, Cunningham is becoming what he believes is the definition of an NBA All-Star.
“I imagine [All-Stars are] the Top 24 players in the NBA,” said Cunningham.
“That’s how I see it. You know, top of the league. Guys that are putting on performances every night they play. I think that’s what you wanna see in your All-Star.”
On a personal level, Cunningham is posting averages of 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in nearly 40 games throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
He’s averaging 45 percent from the field, 37 percent from three, and 81 percent from the charity stripe.
After winning just 14 games last year, the Pistons have won over 50 percent of their games halfway through the season and have a real shot at cracking a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
With Cunningham being the head of the snake in Detroit, he’s rightfully landed a lot of credit for the team’s major progression. Soon, he could be rewarded with his first All-Star appearance.
