NBA Legend’s Jersey Brought Good Luck to Record-Breaking WNBA Star
Friday night’s WNBA slate offered another must-see matchup between two of the game’s biggest rising stars, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.
For the former player, the Chicago Sky rookie showed up to the arena rocking a notable Detroit Pistons jersey. Reese’s fashion statement made plenty of noise on social media as she chose Dennis Rodman’s No. 10 threads.
Hours later, Reese would make WNBA history. Perhaps the jersey brought some good luck.
Reese Makes History
With another double-double on tap for the night against the Indiana Fever, Reese collected her 23rd of the season. She surpassed Tina Charles for the most by a rookie in WNBA history.
In 32 minutes of action, Reese produced ten points on the offensive end of the floor. On the glass, she came down with 11 rebounds. Heading into Friday night’s game, Reese averaged 13 points and 13 rebounds on the year.
Although Reese's Sky squad lost 100-81, her historic streak continues.
The Rodman jersey was fitting, considering Reese is one of the WNBA’s most productive rebounders. During Rodman’s playing days in the NBA, he made a legendary career on the glass.
From 1991 to 1998, Rodman led the NBA in rebounds per game. When he achieved that feat for the first time in his career, he was coming down with nearly 19 rebounds per game in 82 outings for the Pistons.
Rodman would lead the NBA in rebounds for his final season in Detroit as well. After the 1992-1993 run, Rodman landed a trade to the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA legend left with two championship victories and two All-Star appearances. He finished his career by playing several seasons in Chicago, one year with the Lakers, and a final 12-game stretch in Dallas.
As for Reese, the relentless rebounder is just getting started. After getting selected seventh overall by the Sky, she’s already a one-time All-Star.