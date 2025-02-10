NBA Makes Cade Cunningham Announcement
At this point, being in the NBA’s Player of the Week conversation is becoming a trend for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
On Monday, the league announced winners and nominees for the weekly award after the 16th slate of the season. While Cunningham wasn’t crowned the Eastern Conference Player of the week, he was one of six nominees.
Cunningham joined Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cleveland guard Darius Garland, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Magic forward Franz Wagner as the nominees who won’t add the award to their resume. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is the winner after averaging 31 points and 11 assists throughout a 3-1 stretch for the Hawks.
Young shares the weekly honors with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who beat out Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous Alexander, LA’s LeBron James, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr., and Portland’s Anfernee Simons.
Last week, the Pistons continued a long homestand. Their first game came against Young and Atlanta, who upset the Pistons in Detroit.
Young was responsible for hitting the game-winning shot to help the Hawks put the Pistons down with a two-point win. Cunningham produced a double-double with 30 points, 14 assists, and six rebounds.
The next matchup came against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Once again, the Pistons lost a tight matchup on a final shot that put them away with a three-point defeat. Cunningham produced 38 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in 37 minutes.
When the Pistons hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, Cunningham was ruled out as he dealt with a minor setback. By Sunday afternoon, Cunningham was back in the mix for the Pistons to play the Charlotte Hornets. It was a triple-double event for Cunningham, who posted 19 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes to take down the Hornets with a 10-point win.
Overall, Cunningham averaged 29 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. The Pistons went 2-2 on the week.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade