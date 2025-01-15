NBA Makes Cade Cunningham Announcement After Strong Week
Lately, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has received consistent acknowledgment for being one of the top players week in and week out.
Back in late December, the former top pick for the Pistons earned his first NBA Player of the Week win. He shared the spotlight with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
While Cunningham hasn’t earned Player of the Week since he took home last month, he’s consistently been in the conversation. Leading up to this week, Cunningham has been a two-time nominee after he earned the nod. On Monday, the NBA announced once again that Cunningham was a nominee for the previous week.
Cunningham was beat out by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
The Pistons star shared the nomination circle with Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antwtokounmpo, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Chicago Bulls veteran Zach LaVine, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Evan Mobley, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, and the Celtics’ superstar Jayson Tatum.
Over last week’s four-game span, Cunningham appeared in every matchup. He started off with a 32-point showing against the Portland Trail Blazers. His second outing on the road against the Brooklyn Nets was on the quiet side, as he scored just 13 points with five assists and five rebounds.
In a tight matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Cunningham dropped another 32 points while teasing a double-double with eight assists. He finished the week strong as he produced 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists to secure another triple-double on the year.
Overall, Cunningham averaged 25 points on 52 percent shooting from the field. He was dishing out nearly 10 assists per game while coming down with seven rebounds on average. The Pistons won all but one of their matchups, losing to the Warriors by three points on January 9.
So far, Cunningham’s off to a strong start this week. In 32 minutes of action, the Pistons guard produced 36 points on 52 percent shooting. He drilled four of his eight threes. In addition, Cunningham dished out four assists and came down with two rebounds.
The star guard led the Pistons to a second victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden this season. On Thursday, Cunningham and the Pistons will get another crack at the Indiana Pacers.