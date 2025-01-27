NBA Makes Cade Cunningham Announcement Before Pistons-Cavs Battle
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons are scheduled for a bout against the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking the second time this season the two teams will battle it out.
Ahead of the action, Pistons star Cade Cunningham was nearly named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week for his performance throughout the past week.
The NBA announced on Monday afternoon that Cunningham was one of a handful of nominees for the acknowledgment. Ultimately, the weekly award was given to Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes.
In three games, Barnes averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. The Raptors put together an impressive stretch by winning all three of their games.
As for Cunningham and the Pistons, they opened the week up with a game on the road against the Houston Rockets. The Pistons guard produced 32 points, seven assists, and nine rebounds in the 11-point win over a tough Rockets team.
For the following game, the Pistons paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks. Cunningham accounted for a 29-point double-double, putting up 11 assists and coming down with six rebounds.
Detroit closed out the slate with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. It was Cunningham’s best-scoring outing of the slate, as he put up 35 points. Once again, the star guard produced a double-double as he dished out 11 assists.
For the stretch, Cunningham averaged 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. He averaged 51 percent from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. The Pistons went 1-2, with their only loss being against the Orlando Magic.
Along with Cunningham, the NBA also considered Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, and Jayson Tatum for the weekly award. At this point, Cunningham is becoming a regular nominee as the season progresses, which should strengthen his campaign for an All-Star nod.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate