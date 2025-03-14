NBA Makes Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat Announcement
As the Detroit Pistons’ impressive turnaround campaign continues, they have been drawing a ton of interest as the 2024-2025 NBA season winds down.
With the Pistons looking to potentially land in a higher seed ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the league has upgraded one of their future matchups.
Before the Pistons and the Washington Wizards battled it out on Thursday, ESPN announced that the Pistons’ matchup against the Miami Heat next week will now be a nationally televised game.
via @ESPNPR: Programming Update: ESPN will present an #NBA matchup between the @DetroitPistons & the @MiamiHEAT. 🏀Wed, March 19 | 7:30p ET | ESPN
The Pistons had a chance to snag as many wins as the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday during their rematch against the Wizards. Instead, the favored Pistons came up short in a rather disappointing showing. Now, they are 37-30 on the year.
The Pistons still have a comfortable lead for the sixth seed. Although the Atlanta Hawks are surging with four-straight wins, they are still 4.5 games behind the sixth seed.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are chasing the 36-28 Indiana Pacers, who hold the fifth seed with a 0.5 lead over Detroit. They Bucks are one game ahead with a 37-28 record.
As for the Heat, they are in the NBA Play-In Tournament as of now. If the season ended this week, Miami would face the Chicago Bulls for the first battle of the eighth seed.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group