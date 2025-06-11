All Pistons

NBA Makes Important Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks Announcement

The Detroit Pistons will have a big game against the Dallas Mavericks next season.

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, the league announced that they have an important date to look forward to ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

On Tuesday night, the league announced that the Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks will take part in a matchup outside of both teams’ playing cities. According to the NBA, the Pistons and the Mavs will battle it out at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The game will take place on Saturday, November 1.

The NBA will play in Mexico for the 34th time since 1992. For the Mavericks, it will be the eighth time they are playing in Mexico. Detroit will make its third appearance in Mexico.

The game is set to air live in Mexico, across Latin America, and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on live TV, according to the press release.

Ticket pre-sales will take place on Wednesday, July 9, and Thursday, July 10. Ticket access will officially go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11.

The matchup between the Pistons and the Mavs will be the 88th meeting between the two teams. Historically, the Pistons have a slight winning advantage over the Mavs, defeating them 45 out of 87 times. Over the past three seasons, the Mavs and the Pistons have split their matchups.

Last year, the Pistons and the Mavericks met for the first time in late January. At the time, the Mavericks were still headlined by the superstar guard, Luka Doncic, though he was injured for the meeting. The Pistons defeated Dallas 117-102.

When the two teams met a couple of months later, the Mavericks went out on top with a 123-117 victory.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

