NBA Makes Important Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks Announcement

The NBA and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 will feature the @dallasmavs and the @DetroitPistons playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 1.



Complete release: https://t.co/tBBg0OZtZC pic.twitter.com/ENFK10uvD6