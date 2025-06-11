NBA Makes Important Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks Announcement
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, the league announced that they have an important date to look forward to ahead of the 2025-2026 season.
On Tuesday night, the league announced that the Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks will take part in a matchup outside of both teams’ playing cities. According to the NBA, the Pistons and the Mavs will battle it out at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
The game will take place on Saturday, November 1.
The NBA will play in Mexico for the 34th time since 1992. For the Mavericks, it will be the eighth time they are playing in Mexico. Detroit will make its third appearance in Mexico.
The game is set to air live in Mexico, across Latin America, and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on live TV, according to the press release.
Ticket pre-sales will take place on Wednesday, July 9, and Thursday, July 10. Ticket access will officially go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11.
The matchup between the Pistons and the Mavs will be the 88th meeting between the two teams. Historically, the Pistons have a slight winning advantage over the Mavs, defeating them 45 out of 87 times. Over the past three seasons, the Mavs and the Pistons have split their matchups.
Last year, the Pistons and the Mavericks met for the first time in late January. At the time, the Mavericks were still headlined by the superstar guard, Luka Doncic, though he was injured for the meeting. The Pistons defeated Dallas 117-102.
When the two teams met a couple of months later, the Mavericks went out on top with a 123-117 victory.