NBA Makes Key Schedule Announcement for Detroit Pistons
As the NBA begins to roll out the schedules for the 2025-2026 season, the Detroit Pistons found out they would be a part of two key matchups next year.
On October 27, the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in Michigan for a game that will be broadcast on Peacock. The two teams will tip off at 7 PM ET.
After the calendar changes over to 2026, the Pistons will be a part of the league’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate, taking up the 8 PM ET matchup against the Boston Celtics. That game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBC.
The MLK Day game marks the first time since 2018 that the Pistons are playing at home on the special slate.
The Pistons will wrap up the day by following Bucks-Hawks, Thunder-Cavs, and Mavericks-Knicks.
It’s a New Era…
The Pistons are still working on becoming one of the most intriguing teams in the league, but it’s clear they are trending in a great direction.
Last year, the Pistons entered the NBA season while coming off a 14-win campaign in 2023-2024.
Major changes were in store for Detroit. The front office changed over to new leadership, adding Trajan Langdon from the New Orleans Pelicans to run the show.
Detroit Pistons Special Dates for 2025-2026 NBA Season
- October 27, 2025 | vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | 7 PM ET
- January 19, 2026 | vs. Boston Celtics | 8 PM ET
Despite playing out just one season with Monty Williams at the head coach position, the Pistons cut ties with him and signed JB Bickerstaff after he was let go by the Cavaliers. The results were ideal.
The Pistons finished the 2024-2025 regular season with a 44-38 record. They placed sixth in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the NBA’s Play-In Tournament and making the playoffs for the first time in years.
Although the Pistons dropped out of the postseason with a 4-2 loss against the New York Knicks, they showed enough promise to have the league invested in their growth moving forward. This year, Cade Cunningham and his Pistons will have plenty of eyes on them as they look to continue building on last year’s success.
