NBA Makes Major Announcement for Detroit Pistons Youngster
You can consider 2025 to be a successful summer for the Detroit Pistons' sophomore, Ron Holland.
On Tuesday, the NBA made a major announcement regarding the second-year forward, considering him a part of the All-Summer League team this year. For Holland, he’s Second Team.
The Pistons guard shares the honorable lineup with Sacramento Kings’ Isaac Jones, Charlotte Hornets’ Kon Knueppel, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell, and Charlotte Hornets’ KJ Simpson.
Throughout the Las Vegas Summer League action, Holland averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and four steals per game. Heading into Vegas, all eyes were on Holland’s shot, as improving his deep ball was a key area of focus for the former first-round pick.
It’s safe to say that Holland showed major strides in improving his three-point shot. He attempted 15 threes and averaged over 45 percent from beyond the arc. There is still a lot of meaningful basketball left to be played, but Holland is off to a promising start to his second season.
In 81 games last season, Holland averaged 16 minutes of playing time. The rookie averaged six points while shooting just 24 percent from three. Holland won’t be expected to turn into a 40 percent, high-volume scorer from deep, but even a slight improvement could be a difference-maker for the former fifth pick.
Along with Holland and the rest of the Second Team, the NBA revealed the choices for the First Team lineup. Sacramento Kings’ Nique Clifford, San Antonio Spurs’ David Jones-Garcia, Los Angeles Clippers’ Jordan Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Terrance Shannon, and Utah Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski were all named First Team. Filipowski was recognized as the MVP of the entire Summer League run.
