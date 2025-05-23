NBA Makes Major Cade Cunningham Announcement
It’s been the season of the snub for the Detroit Pistons. Cade Cunningham’s most recent accomplishment helps make up for it, as the All-Star guard was named All-NBA for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The NBA announced the results of all three All-NBA teams. Cunningham ended up in the third group, after garnering 223 votes. He was included with New York’s Karl Anthony-Towns, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, and Los Angeles’ James Harden.
Many felt that Cunningham’s placement could be viewed as a snub. For what it’s worth, the Pistons guard led the entire third team with 223 total points. The Pistons guard acquired six votes for the first team, 50 for the second, and 43 for the third. Anthony-Towns was behind him with 172 points.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson beat out Cunningham with 232 points.
For the first time in his career, Cunningham exceeded 65 games played. In 70 matchups, the veteran guard shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three to average 26 points per game. He also came down with six rebounds per game and dished out nine assists per outing.
Back in the winter, Cunningham was recognized as an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. The young veteran adds All-NBA to his resume for the first time in his career. While Cunningham was up for the Most Improved Player award as a finalist, he finished third in the voting.
Whether Cunningham was truly snubbed or not, he’ll see a positive financial impact for his latest accomplishment. The former No. 1 overall pick once again proved he was worth the selection in 2021, and is representing the Pistons in a major way as the face of the franchise.