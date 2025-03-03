NBA Makes Major JB Bickerstaff Announcement Before Jazz Matchup
Heading into the Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February.
The league announced the decision on Monday afternoon. Bickerstaff shares the honors with Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.
via @NBAPR: Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.
Throughout February, the Pistons have been one of the most successful teams. They ended the month with a 9-3 record. Recently, the Pistons were tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for having the longest active win streak by picking up eight victories in a row.
The win streak was snapped last Friday by the Denver Nuggets.
Bickerstaff becomes the first Pistons head coach to earn Coach of the Month honors since Flip Saunders in 2008. It’s Bickerstaff’s second time being named the Coach of the Month since he became a head coach.
The Pistons became Bickerstaff’s fourth team since he became a head coach. After stints with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Cavs, Bickerstaff took over the Pistons job after they went through just one season with Monty Williams.
Despite signing a long-term contract with the Pistons, a 14-68 season under Williams led the Pistons to go in a different direction. Bickerstaff was fresh off of a 48-34 season in Cleveland, which ended with a second-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
In just one season with the Pistons so far, Bickerstaff has helped them generate a major turnaround. Heading into Monday’s game against the Jazz, the Pistons have a 34-27 record. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference and on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
