NBA News: Insider Reveals Injury Diagnosis on Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey
Towards the end of their matchup with the Orlando Magic, things took a scary turn for the Detroit Pistons. Jaden Ivey would be forced to exit the matchup on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury.
The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 105-96 win. Magic guard Cole Anthony was diving for a loose ball when he awkwardly collided with Ivey's leg. He'd spend some time on the floor before eventually being carried out with his leg covered and wrapped in towels.
On Thursday morning, some information has been revealed about the severity of Ivey's injury. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ivey has suffered a broken fibula in his leg. As of now, there is no timeline for how long he'll be sidelined.
After an up-and-down season under Monty Williams last year, Ivey was coming into his own for the Pistons this season. He's thrived under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, proving that he can be a key piece to the franchises core moving forward. Before getting injured, Ivey was averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting an impressive 40% from beyond the arc.
The timing of this injury is a tough blow for Ivey on multiple fronts. Not only was he in the midst of a career year, but he is set to be extension eligible this offseason. Being sidelined will drastically impact him proving how valuable he can be for the Pistons.
While Charania didn't report on a timeline, it's safe to say Ivey will be out of action for an extended period. Down one of his starters, Bickerstaff is going to have to make some adjustments to his rotation. Veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley will likely take Ivey's place in the Pistons' starting lineup while the young guard begins his road to recovery.