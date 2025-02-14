NBA News: LA Lakers Waive Former Detroit Pistons Center
Following their massive trade at the deadline, the LA Lakers have found themselves in need of added depth in the frontcourt. Amid their latest signing, the team had to part ways with one former Detroit Pistons big man.
After acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, the Lakers weren't done making moves. They'd worked out a trade with the Charlotte Hornets to bring in promising young center Mark Williams. However, the deal ended up being voided after Williams didn't pass physical.
With the deadline past, LA's only avenue to roster upgrades was through the buyout market. They ended up finding a big to add to their frontcourt rotation, signing veteran big man Alex Len to a contract. In a corresponding move, the Lakers also had to waive Christian Wood to make space on the roster.
Wood's run with the Lakers comes to an end after just one-and-a-half seasons. The journeyman center did not appear in a game this year due to injury. Wood played in 50 games for LA in 2024, averaging 6.9 PPG and 5.1 RPG in a backup role.
For Wood, this move means he'll find himself on the move again in the NBA. He's suited up for multiple franchises in his career, with the Pistons being among his stops. Wood had one of his best seasons in Detroit, as he averaged 13.1 PPG and 6.3 RPG while shooting just under 39% from beyond the arc.
With him still recovering from injury, it's unlikely Wood finds himself on a roster again this season. He'll have to begin his search for a new home in free agency this summer when he's fully recovered.