NBA Power Rankings Expose Major Concern for Detroit Pistons
When it comes to NBA power rankings after free agency, where do the Detroit Pistons sit?
According to ESPN, right outside of the Top 10 is an appropriate position for the Pistons, who just wrapped up a season full of shocking scenarios.
The Pistons dealt with some losses in the open market, but they did their best to patch up those new holes. It’s also necessary to mention that they made a major pivot in such a short amount of time.
That’s exactly where the question marks were raised.
What Are the Pistons’ Question Marks?
“They will have a tough time matching the value (Malik) Beasley provided last year, when his 319 3-pointers ranked second in the league,” writes ESPN’s Kevin Pelton. “(Caris) LeVert and (Duncan) Robinson combined for 306.”
Malik Beasley was recognized as the Pistons’ top free agency target this summer. After he shot the lights out in Detroit on his one-year deal, there was a mutual interest in a reunion for years to come.
The past crept up on Beasley and put a wrench in everybody’s plans. The veteran sharpshooter suddenly went under federal investigation for gambling-related concerns.
Although Beasley hasn’t been charged with anything, the heat scared teams off. The Pistons were reportedly ready to offer Beasley a three-year deal, worth over $40 million.
Instead, they targeted Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, attempting to replace Beasley’s high-volume three-point scoring with a new two-in-one combination.
In addition to likely being without Beasley next season, the Pistons also lost Tim Hardaway Jr and Dennis Schroder. Both players were key during the Pistons’ postseason series against the New York Knicks.
While there are question marks, the Pistons should feel confident in the fact that none of their young core pieces have parted ways with the team.
Cade Cunningham is locked in long-term, while Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey could soon begin discussing their extensions. Ausar Thompson is heading into year three without any health concerns, while Ron Holland has a full 82-game season under his belt, along with a strong Summer League showing.
When it comes to the rankings, the Pistons trail the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
