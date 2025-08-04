All Pistons

NBA Power Rankings Expose Major Concern for Detroit Pistons

What is the Detroit Pistons' biggest question mark for next season?

Justin Grasso

Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets ready to shoot a foul shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets ready to shoot a foul shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

When it comes to NBA power rankings after free agency, where do the Detroit Pistons sit?

According to ESPN, right outside of the Top 10 is an appropriate position for the Pistons, who just wrapped up a season full of shocking scenarios.

The Pistons dealt with some losses in the open market, but they did their best to patch up those new holes. It’s also necessary to mention that they made a major pivot in such a short amount of time.

That’s exactly where the question marks were raised.

Malik Beasle
Feb 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles while being defended by Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What Are the Pistons’ Question Marks?

“They will have a tough time matching the value (Malik) Beasley provided last year, when his 319 3-pointers ranked second in the league,” writes ESPN’s Kevin Pelton. “(Caris) LeVert and (Duncan) Robinson combined for 306.”

Malik Beasley was recognized as the Pistons’ top free agency target this summer. After he shot the lights out in Detroit on his one-year deal, there was a mutual interest in a reunion for years to come.

The past crept up on Beasley and put a wrench in everybody’s plans. The veteran sharpshooter suddenly went under federal investigation for gambling-related concerns.

Although Beasley hasn’t been charged with anything, the heat scared teams off. The Pistons were reportedly ready to offer Beasley a three-year deal, worth over $40 million.

Instead, they targeted Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, attempting to replace Beasley’s high-volume three-point scoring with a new two-in-one combination.

In addition to likely being without Beasley next season, the Pistons also lost Tim Hardaway Jr and Dennis Schroder. Both players were key during the Pistons’ postseason series against the New York Knicks.

While there are question marks, the Pistons should feel confident in the fact that none of their young core pieces have parted ways with the team.

Cade Cunningham Piston
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham is locked in long-term, while Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey could soon begin discussing their extensions. Ausar Thompson is heading into year three without any health concerns, while Ron Holland has a full 82-game season under his belt, along with a strong Summer League showing.

When it comes to the rankings, the Pistons trail the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News