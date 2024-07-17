NBA Rookie Reacts to Finalizing Deal With Detroit Pistons
With two players selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons have officially inked both of their new additions. As expected, the first-round forward Ron Holland was the first to lock in his contract as the Pistons made sure to take care of their top addition after spending the fifth-overall pick on him.
Next in line was the second-round selection, Bobi Klintman.
“Super excited to be here in Detroit!” Klintman said in a message to his fans. “I’m ready to get to work. I’m ready to get some wins, and I can’t wait to put on a show for ya’ll fans.”
Coming out of Wake Forest, the Sweden-born forward landed on the Pistons after Detroit traded up with the Minnesota Timberwolves to select him 37th overall.
Klintman enters the NBA with experience in the NBL and NCAA. At Wake Forest in 2022-2023, Klintman played in 33 games, coming off the bench for all but five of his outings. Getting an average of 21 minutes of playing time, Klintman produced five points and five rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the field as a freshman.
In Australia, Klintman played for Cairns Taipans. He appeared in 23 games, averaging 21 minutes on the floor. From the field, Klintman averaged 44 percent. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes. Overall, Klintman produced ten points and five rebounds per game.
By inking a standard contract with the Pistons after getting taken in the second round of the draft, Klintman has reportedly signed for four years. He’s expected to earn nearly $8 million during that time.
As a rookie second-round pick, Klintman’s playing time with Detroit’s main roster may be limited, but his Summer League showcase has gone quite well so far.
In the scoring department, Klintman has averaged 12 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from deep. On the glass, the rookie has averaged nine rebounds. Klintman has also stood out with his passing, dishing out nearly four assists per game.