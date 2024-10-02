NBA Rookie Reveals Detroit Pistons’ Shocking Standout
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons got to work for the first day of training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
While it was technically the first day of training, the players have spent the last few weeks working out in Detroit and getting the chemistry right before the preseason process started.
After getting to know his new teammates, first-round rookie Ron Holland revealed his pick for a standout so far—and it might not be who you would think.
Who Stood Out to Holland?
“Paul Reed is really good,” the rookie told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s amazing watching him play.”
Like Holland, Reed is new to the Pistons’ organization. Earlier in the offseason, the veteran center found himself waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike most players, Reed didn’t go unclaimed.
The Pistons picked up the former second-round pick, adding him to the front-court competition, which includes Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Since Holland didn’t know much about Reed entering his rookie season in the league, he was surprised by what the 25-year-old brought to the table so far.
"When I first got here, I didn’t know who he was, and the first few practices, he showed me who he was,” Holland finished. “It’s been fun competing against him, and I can’t wait to get the season going with him.”
Unlike Holland, Reed didn’t enter a rebuilding situation as a top pick. Expectations were lower, and opportunities were hard to come by. On a playoff-contending Sixers team, Reed went from a two-way player to getting a standard contract. He appeared in fewer than 40 games in each of his first two seasons with the Sixers.
By year three, Reed was a primary rotation piece and averaged 14 minutes in the playoffs. After the 2023 postseason, Reed signed a three-year deal worth over $20 million. Since his second season was no longer guaranteed after a first-round exit for the Sixers, Reed was let go by the team. The Pistons hope the veteran can have a big impact on their young and rebuilding squad.