NBA Rumors: Mavs, Pelicans Showed Interest in Detroit Pistons Guard
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons added a veteran guard through the free agency market.
After one season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley tested the open market and had several suitors on his radar. The Pistons ended up luring in Beasley, as he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the team.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Beasley had interest from the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans leading up to the day he signed with the Pistons.
Had it not been for the Mavericks acquiring Klay Thompson in a six-team deal, Dallas could’ve been the team to scoop up Beasley. Per Scotto, Beasley was Dallas’ “top backup option” behind the former Golden State Warriors All-Star.
And as the Pelicans are on the hunt for a player to help stretch the floor around their star Zion Williamson. Beasley seemed like a logical option, especially considering he’s got nearly 40 playoff showings under his belt.
Ultimately, Beasley lands in Detroit, where he’ll join a rebuilding squad. Last year, the Pistons finished in last place. This summer, the Pistons’ front office added a President of Basketball Operations, who came in and made immediate changes. Detroit also moved on from its head coach, replacing Monty Williams with J.B. Bickerstaff.
Clearly, Beasley sees something in the rebuilding Pistons. Last year, the veteran guard appeared in 79 games for a playoff-contending Milwaukee Bucks team. He started 77 games, averaging 30 minutes on the court. During that time, Beasley produced 11 points per game while shooting 41 percent from deep.
As the Pistons went into free agency with a plan to priortize reliable shooters to help the spacing around Cade Cunningham, Beasley fits the description, as he’s averaged 39 percent from deep in his career.