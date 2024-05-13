NBA Rumors: Why Pistons Could’ve Had Major Impact on Cavaliers
The Detroit Pistons’ record in 2023-2024 was no fluke. At 14-68, they were well-known as the worst team in the NBA.
As the Pistons anticipated some major struggles, considering they remain in a rebuild, their opponents did everything in their power not to fall into a trap game anytime they took on the young team from the Motor City.
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly viewed an early matchup against the Pistons as a judgment day scenario. In a recent story published by The Athletic, it was suggested that Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s job was on the line when the Cavs faced the Pistons.
Had the Cavaliers come up short against the Pistons as Detroit couldn’t get out of a historical losing streak, Bickerstaff could’ve been on the free agency market right now.
“No Cavs official has ever come out and said Bickerstaff was being reviewed for a firing, but it was perhaps the hot chatter around the Association during the season’s first two months, among players, agents and rival executives. A brutal home loss to lowly Portland on Nov. 30 was followed by a road game two nights later at Detroit, which was in the midst of a historic losing streak. Had the Cavs lost to the Pistons, multiple league sources say Bickerstaff may not have survived it. But Cleveland won that game and the two after it.”
A win over the Pistons didn’t lead the Cavs to make a significant move early on. Looking back, they made the right decision.
The Cavaliers finished the 2023-2024 NBA season with a 48-34 record. They placed fourth in the Eastern Conference, drawing a first-round playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic.
While the series was a hard-fought battle that went seven games, the Cavaliers came out on top. Now, they are engaged in a second-round series against the Boston Celtics with the series at 2-1.