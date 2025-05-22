All Pistons

NBA’s MVP Announcement Shows Major Progress for Pistons’ Star

Cade Cunningham received a handful of MVP votes.

Jan 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons are on the rise, and Cade Cunningham’s stock is booming.

After the NBA revealed the final results of the 2024-2025 MVP race, it became clear that Cunningham’s season was on the minds of voters.

Out of 12 players who received points for the MVP battle, Cunningham was tied for seventh alongside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, with 12 points.

For Cunningham, he received one fourth-place vote and nine fifth-place votes.

To no surprise, the final race came down to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Giannis Antetokounmpo was widely expected to land third after he was revealed to be a finalist.

After a tough battle, the NBA decided to crown Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP award. For the young Oklahoma City Thunder guard, it’s his first nod.

After Cunningham’s impressive season, many expect the former first-overall pick to begin inserting himself in the race for the league’s most valuable.

By the end of his fourth season, Cunningham had finished with a career-high 26 points while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He nearly averaged a double-double as he dished out nine assists per game. He also came down with six rebounds per outing.

Cunningham was a first-time All-Star and nearly won the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. Since expectations are higher for the Pistons heading into next season, Cunningham will have more eyes on him. The added pressure will be a lot to overcome, but Cunningham would certainly be rewarded with benefits if he can put together another campaign worthy of MVP talk.

