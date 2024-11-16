NBA Trade Idea Suggests $70M Big Man for Detroit Pistons
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Detroit Pistons at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season: Can they be this good for the long run? That’s not to say the Pistons are off to a run that’s similar to their division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Detroit clearly has a different identity for the better.
They made some tweaks to the roster during the offseason to gain some minor upgrades, but they didn’t go all out in the markets. Detroit’s biggest signing was Tobias Harris, who inked a two-year deal. Their most notable offseason trade was the acquisition of Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Dallas Mavericks.
The Pistons were honest about their goals for the 2024-2025 NBA season. They felt they got better but didn’t want to mention the words postseason just to keep expectations in check.
But through the first 12 games, the Pistons won over 40 percent of their games. They placed seventh in the Eastern Conference before Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. If the plans change, the Pistons could get active in the trade market and acquire a new addition that could help boost their odds of competing for a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2019.
NBA Trade Idea Suggests a Move for Jusuf Nurkic
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale suggests the Phoenix Suns should get on the phone with the Pistons to swap centers.
In the hypothetical deal, the Pistons would acquire Jusuf Nurkic and a top-three protected 2031 first-round pick.
The Suns would take on the veteran reserve center, Isaiah Stewart.
Currently, Nurkic is in the midst of a four-year, $70 million deal. He makes $18.1 million throughout the 2024-2025 season and wraps up with a $19.3 million salary next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
The 30-year-old center has been in the NBA since 2014. After a three-year run in Denver, Nurkic was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he established himself as a productive starting big man in the NBA. After six seasons with the Blazers, Nurkic was included in an offseason blockbuster deal to land on a contender in Phoenix.
Last year, Nurkic appeared in 76 games. He averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Maybe the Pistons look to take an unexpected swing on a win-now-type veteran—in this case—the pick is what moves the needle in the eyes on Favale.
“There is clearly a mandate for the Pistons to make measurable progress,” Favale wrote. “Going from Stewart to Nurkić flies in the face of that logic and compromises some of Detroit's spacier lineups. The Pistons are not on the verge of emerging from their rebuild. Exchanging Stewart for one of the league's most valuable first-round picks does more for Detroit's future, whether it's viewed as a trade chip or down-the-line prospect addition.”
The Pistons remain invested in Stewart’s development, but if there is a change of heart early, it would obviously be wise to move off of him sooner rather than later. This year, Stewart is set to make $15 million, according to Spotrac. He’s signed through 2027, with a team option attached for the 2027-2028 season.
The draft pick is intriguing. At the same time, Stewart is proven and fits the culture the Pistons are building under first-year Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff.