NBA Trade Idea Suggests Questionable Move for Detroit Pistons
After taking a seller route during the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons are probably somewhere in the middle right about now. While Detroit could very well buy a big name in the market this season as they tease a potential Play-In appearance, the other route still isn’t off the table.
One name to keep an eye on if the Pistons do go in the selling direction is the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley.
Being an experienced veteran on an expiring deal, Beasley fits the description as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline. If Detroit does go that route, SportingNews suggests the Milwaukee Bucks should consider reuniting with their former sharpshooter by sending Pat Counnaughton and a 2031 second-round pick.
Counnaughton, a former second-round pick, has over 550 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he’s averaged six points, four rebounds, and one assist while posting shooting averages of 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
For Milwaukee, this deal would be a steal. Beasley was productive for the Bucks last year, averaging 11 points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes, but he’s been even more efficient and productive in Detroit while embracing a bench role.
In 32 games, Beasley is making 42 percent of his threes while putting up 17 points per game with the Pistons.
If the Pistons were sure sellers with no chance to be relevant in any postseason play, netting a second-rounder for a potential one-year rental in Beasley would be a winning scenario.
That’s not the case this year, though. After a 3-1 road trip out West, the Pistons are sitting at 14-18, which places them 10th in the Eastern Conference. They have the same overall record as the 9th-place Chicago Bulls.
Beasley has been a major contributor to Detroit’s early-season success, helping them exceed expectations. With the Pistons having a clear goal to surround Cade Cunningham with productive high-volume shooters, taking Beasley out of the equation is a clear step back—especially considering the pick wouldn’t kick in until several years from now.
The Pistons shouldn’t view Beasley in an untouchable light, but his level of play through the first couple of months should help generate much better offers.