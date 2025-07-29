NBA Veteran Reveals Honest Mindset Joining Detroit Pistons
The 2025 NBA free agency period didn’t go the way many expected it to for the Detroit Pistons.
Players who were expected to return found new homes—or remained available. As a result, the Pistons had to bring in some new replacements on the fly. Former Atlanta Hawks forward Caris LeVert confirmed he was a late target for Detroit.
“I got word that the Pistons were interested in me, I think kind of last-minute, really,” LeVert told reporters.
Despite being a late target, LeVert didn’t have any hard feelings. The veteran looks forward to playing for the Pistons in 2025-2026.
“I’m a big fan of the culture here. I played for JB [Bickerstaff] for three years. I’m a big fan of a lot of the guys on the team. I’m a big fan of how they work, how they play, how competitive they are. I think they've got really high-character guys in the organization,” he added.
“Trajan [Langdon] was with me in Brooklyn. There’s a connection there as well. Obviously, a lot of the staff is in Cleveland. I’m super excited to be back here playing [in Michigan] and playing for this team. I’m super excited.”
Before LeVert entered the NBA in 2016 as a first-round selection, he played his college hoops at Michigan. After his run at Michigan, LeVert was selected in the first round and ended up on the Brooklyn Nets.
At this point, the Pistons have become LeVert’s fifth team since entering the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Nets. During the second half of the 2020-2021 season, LeVert landed with the Indiana Pacers. Halfway through the following season, he was dealt away to Cleveland.
LeVert played a key role for the Cavs for two full seasons. Last year, LeVert was traded after 38 matchups. He ended up on the Atlanta Hawks for his final 26 games.
With the Hawks, LeVert averaged 15 points, three assists, and four rebounds per game. He shot 34 percent from three and knocked down 48 percent of his field goals, marking a career high.
