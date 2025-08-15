All Pistons

NBA World Reacts to Pistons' Surge in National Spotlight

The Detroit Pistons landed plenty of nationally televised games.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Fans of the Detroit Pistons are excited for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Coming off a playoff run, the Pistons are gaining plenty of attention heading into the new season. The hype around the young squad is much higher than in years past.

On Thursday, the league announced the 2025-2026 schedules for all 30 teams. Once the Pistons got theirs, it became clear that Detroit would have 16 nationally televised games. That’s a major jump compared to even last season, when they were gaining a little bit of steam with some new veteran additions.

NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Schedule

@PistonsThoughts: The Pistons have 16 national TV games I’m gonna cry

@Brady_Fred: Pistons getting 16 national "TV" games is deserved but wild. I bet they haven't been on national TV 16 times in the last 16 years.

@Keepinthescore: Pistons got 16 national TV games this upcoming szn 😆

The Pistons are set to open up the 2025-2026 NBA season with a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls on October 22. They will begin the year with a road trip, heading to Texas to face the Houston Rockets for the second matchup on their schedule.

After that, the Pistons will head back to Detroit to fire off four home games in a row, beginning with a matchup against the Boston Celtics, followed by battles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and the Dallas Mavericks.

@newandywahol: pistons on national broadcast on opening night someone pinch me

@Woozkilla: Team earned it that's for sure

@Roronoa_Darrian: LETSSSSS GOOOOO

When Are the Pistons’ NBA Cup Dates?

Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Before the NBA released the entire 2025-2026 schedule, the Pistons learned the key dates for their NBA Cup Group Stage battles.

  • November 7 | at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM ET
  • November 14 | vs Philadelphia 76ers | 7:30 PM ET
  • November 26 | at Boston Celtics | 5:00 PM ET
  • November 28 | vs Orlando Magic | 7:30 PM ET

Last season, the Pistons put up a good fight in the group stage. They managed to win three out of four games. Unfortunately, the lone loss to the Milwaukee Bucks was the game that hurt their chances of taking a trip to Las Vegas to battle for the NBA Cup title.

This year, the Pistons are set to go head-to-head with two teams that made it to the playoffs last season. Since the Boston Celtics are currently in a slight transition phase and will be shorthanded throughout the year, they might miss the mark as favorites to make it out of the group.

Realistically, the November 28 battle between the Pistons and the Magic could determine who advances. Not only did Orlando make it to the postseason last year, but they bulked up the roster during the offseason. Meanwhile, the Pistons proved to be threats in the NBA last season, as Cade Cunningham established himself as an All-Star.

The league will be watching Detroit’s emergence even more next season.

