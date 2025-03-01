Nets Star’s Return Short-Lived With Pistons Matchup Approaching
A key player returned to action for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Tipping off the first leg of a back-to-back set, Cam Thomas returned to the court to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The trend won’t continue this weekend, though. According to the official injury report, Cam Thomas is going to remain sidelined against the Detroit Pistons as he’s been ruled out.
Thomas joins a crowded Nets injury report in Detroit on Saturday night.
Prior to Friday’s action, Thomas’ last appearance came on January 2. When the Nets paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks, Thomas checked in for 22 minutes. The veteran shot 8-22 from the field to score 24 points. He also produced seven rebounds and two assists.
Thomas suffered a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for 24 games in a row. From November 27 to February 26, Thomas missed all but two of the Nets’ matchups.
In the 19 games leading up to his most recent string of absences, Thomas was having a standout season for Brooklyn. The veteran guard was posting averages of 25 points, three assists, and four rebounds. He was shooting 38 percent from three on eight attempts per game.
On Friday night, Thomas checked in for 21 minutes as a starter against the Blazers. Thomas knocked down 41 percent of his shots to score 16 points. He also had two rebounds and dished out one assist. As the Nets want to manage Thomas’ injury, they ruled him out on night two of the back-to-back set.
The Nets and the Pistons will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
