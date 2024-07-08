New York Knicks ‘Nearly Traded’ for Detroit Pistons Standout Before
The Detroit Pistons seem to be heading in the right direction after back-to-back seasons with fewer than 20 wins. Although Detroit is seemingly turning things around, the state of the franchise remains in rebuild mode. Therefore, they are open for business when it comes to the trade market.
Veterans on a short-term deal in Detroit would certainly be viewed as the likely trade candidates, but one youngster could be on the New York Knicks’ radar for a potential move later on down the line.
Putting together hypothetical deals for the Pistons, The Athletic’s James Edwards tossed out a framework the Knicks could offer centered around Jaden Ivey, noting that the Knicks had previous interest in the former fifth-overall pick.
“Per league sources, the Knicks were very interested in Ivey during the 2022 NBA Draft and nearly traded for him,” Edwards wrote.
If the Knicks remain interested in Ivey, the hypothetical framework involves the Pistons moving Jalen Duren and Ivey, while gaining Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, a future first-round pick, and multiple second-rounders.
At this point in the offseason, Robinson’s future with New York remains in question. When the Knicks planned to retain Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, Robinson seemed good as gone. A blockbuster trade, along with the re-signing of OG Anunoby prevented the Knicks from being able to afford Hartenstein’s services. The big man took his talents elsewhere, leaving the Knicks to question the future of the center position.
The Pistons have a standout center in Duren, who started all but one of the 60 games he appeared in during his sophomore effort. He averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds in roughly 30 minutes of action on a nightly basis. As for Ivey, he’s shown plenty of promise through his first two seasons in the NBA.
Starting in most of the 151 games he’s played, Ivey has averaged 16 points and five assists. From the field, he’s drained 42 percent of his shots. From beyond the arc, Ivey averages 34 percent currently.
So far, there haven’t been any trade discussions between the Knicks and the Pistons reported. But as long as New York remains in the market for a change, Ivey could be a name to keep an eye on considering the previous interest.