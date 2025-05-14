Top 10 NBA Draft Prospect Has Shocking Take About Pistons Player
As a large group of NBA Draft prospects are out in Chicago to participate in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, the prospects have been talking hoops with the media throughout the early stages of the process. House of Highlights asked several incoming rookies their pick for the most underrated in the NBA.
Maryland’s Derik Queen landed on a Detroit Pistons player as his selection.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I like Dennis Schroder!” said Queen.
Most of the picks were players who have been in the NBA All-Star conversation frequently at some point in their careers. For instance, Cooper Flagg picked Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is one of the most notable guards in the league—love him or hate him.
Queen’s selection is truly unique, as Schroder hasn’t necessarily been viewed as a potential All-Star.
Being in the NBA since 2018, Schroder has plenty of experience and has played for many different teams. Since getting his start with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and the Pistons.
Frequently getting moved isn’t a great sign for a player like Schroder, but he’s been productive in a limited role at most of his stops.
This past season, Schroder started the year with the Nets, averaging 18 points and seven assists. He played 24 games for the Warriors, producing 11 points per game, along with four assists per game.
Schroder played out his final 28 games for the Pistons. Coming off the bench for most of his outings, Schroder put up 11 points per game while dishing out five assists. In the playoffs, Schroder put up 13 points per game while shooting 48 percent from deep.
This summer, Schroder will hit the free agency market. It’s unclear what’s next for the 31-year-old guard, but Schroder is sure to gain interest as a backup point guard. Perhaps, the Pistons bring him back for a full run in 2025-2026.
